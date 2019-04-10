MAINE, Maine — A man is charged with setting fire to his friend’s home in Hampden on Monday, September 30, according to the State Fire Marshals Office.

Fire Investigators say they arrested 35-year-old Mark Roussel at his home in Princeton on Wednesday, Oct. 3. and charged him with arson.

Investigators say Roussel often stayed at the two-story home located at 394 Main St. which he is accused of destroying.

Roussel is being held at the Penobscot County Jail and is expected to go before a judge on Friday, October 4.

