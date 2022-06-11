Man charged with burglary and arson after fire at a Bath elementary school

Allan Thomas Virgil, 30, of Bath was arrested Saturday evening, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety release. The fire was at the Dike Newell School.

BATH, Maine — A man from Bath is accused of starting a fire at Dike Newell School in Bath Friday night.

Allan Thomas Virgil, 30, of Bath was arrested without incident Saturday evening, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety release. Virgil is charged with burglary and arson.

The release states Virgil was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene late Friday night and two firefighters were sent to area hospitals for injuries, according to an earlier news release.