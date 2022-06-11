x
Crime

Man charged with burglary and arson after fire at a Bath elementary school

Allan Thomas Virgil, 30, of Bath was arrested Saturday evening, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety release. The fire was at the Dike Newell School.
The fire at Dike Newell School is considered suspicious, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating with help from the Bath Police Department.

BATH, Maine — A man from Bath is accused of starting a fire at Dike Newell School in Bath Friday night.

Allan Thomas Virgil, 30, of Bath was arrested without incident Saturday evening, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety release. Virgil is charged with burglary and arson.

The release states Virgil was taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset.

Multiple fire crews responded to the scene late Friday night and two firefighters were sent to area hospitals for injuries, according to an earlier news release.

The fire caused extensive damage to the school which serves children from kindergarten to second grade.

