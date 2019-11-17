ANSON, MAINE, Maine — A man was charged with aggravated assault after he stabbed a man in Anson on Saturday.

According to a release from the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Corporal Joseph Jackson and Deputies Tyler Lafreniere and Stacey Slate were sent to 7 Front Street where Dustyn Merrill, 35, of Anson stabbed James Tucci, 34, of Anson with a cutting instrument.

Tucci was first brought to the Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and was later brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor by LifeFlight for life-threatening stab wounds.

Merrill was taken to the Somerset County Jail here he has been charged with aggravated assault. Merrill is being held on $5,000 bail.

Maine State Police and the Somerset County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate this incident.

