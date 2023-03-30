Man charged in connection with 'indirect threat' that closed Skowhegan schools

While no school was specifically targeted in the alleged threat, district leaders chose to cancel classes Thursday. Classes resumed Friday.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — An individual has been charged in connection with an "indirect threat" that shut down schools in Skowhegan Thursday.

A social media post shared online Thursday morning depicted a man displaying a firearm with offensive text, including a racial slur.

While the social post made no direct threat to schools in the MSAD 54 district, school officials decided to close for the day as a safety precaution, a Facebook post by the Skowhegan Police Department said.

The man in the social media post, identified as 18-year-old Janathian Viles, is allegedly a student in the MSAD 54 adult education program, Central Maine reported.

Chief Bucknam with the Skowhegan Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine Friday that Viles cooperated and met with police in front of the Brewer Public Library. He added that Viles was charged with terrorizing but was not arrested, as he was "bailed in the presence of an officer."

The weapon depicted in the social media post, identified as an airsoft gun, was turned over to police by a third party and remains in police custody, Bucknam said.

Skowhegan schools held classes as normal on Friday.

