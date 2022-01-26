Waterville man charged following random shooting with BB gun

Police said the 21-year-old Waterville man shot another man in the eye with a BB gun as he walked down a city street.

A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting another man in the eye with a BB gun as he walked down a city street Saturday night.

Cody Dutton of Waterville was charged with Class A felony aggravated assault in connection with the shooting, leaving the 38-year-old victim with serious injuries. Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Police said Dutton was riding in a car near Maine Street and North Street around 10:30 p.m. when he shot a BB gun at people on the street at random.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. They said three other people, including two minors, were in the car at the time, and additional charges may be filed.

Dutton was also charged with criminal mischief in connection with several complaints of store windows being shot at in the past week.

Dutton is being held at the Kennebec County Jail. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of a Class A felony.