Man charged with killing two in Westbrook also accused of shooting at their child

Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, of South Portland, has been indicted on six charges, including two counts of murder and one count of aggravated attempted murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTBROOK, Maine — A man who has been charged in connection with fatally shooting a couple in their car in Westbrook in June also faces a charge alleging he shot at one of their children, according to court documents.

A Cumberland County superior court grand jury has indicted Marcel Lagrange Jr., 24, of South Portland, on six charges, including two counts of murder and one count of aggravated attempted murder, court documents show.

Lagrange has been indicted on the following charges:

Intentional or knowing murder, two counts

Aggravated attempted murder, class A

Aggravated assault, class B

Criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, class C

Reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, class C

Police said Lagrange reportedly confronted 37-year-old Brittney Cockrell and 41-year-old Michael Hayer while they were in a car with their two children in Westbrook on June 19.

Lagrange has been charged with killing Cockrell and Hayer, but court documents suggest he also allegedly fired at one of the children in the car that night.

"[Lagrange] did attempt to commit the crime of murder against a minor ... with the use of a dangerous weapon," the court filing shows.

NEWS CENTER Maine has chosen not to reveal the names or ages of the children.

Lagrange has not yet entered a plea.