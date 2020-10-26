Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged him with one count of felony stealing

ST. LOUIS — The man seen in surveillance video stealing a cellphone from a woman dying on a St. Louis sidewalk has been arrested and charged, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested and the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged him with one count of felony stealing.

On Oct. 18, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Olden was jogging in the 1200 block of Lynch Street, near Anheuser-Busch Brewery, when she collapsed. Surveillance video showed her collapse and then try to get up to use her cellphone and then she collapsed again.

Davenport was seen on video getting out of red van and then taking Olden's cellphone.

According to charging documents, Davenport is the owner of the van seen in the video and he admitted to stealing the cellphone, which was a Samsung valued at more than $750.

Olden was transported to a hospital where she later died.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released the surveillance video Friday afternoon.

5 On Your Side's Abby Llorico spoke to several friends of Olden's. She was described as a tremendous role model who was engaging, motivating and inspiring. Olden was an Air Force veteran, health advocate and retired school worker.

