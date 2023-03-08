Man charged after allegedly stabbing stepfather in Belmont

Alexander Cunningham, 23, was charged with Class B aggravated assault, and deputies said additional criminal charges are expected.

BELMONT, Maine — A 23-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his stepfather during a dispute Thursday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, Waldo County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence disturbance at a home on Dickey Mill Road in Belmont, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"It was reported that an adult male had stabbed his step-father during the dispute," the release said. "Responding officers arrived on scene and began rendering first aid to the victim until Belfast Ambulance could arrive."

The victim was taken to Waldo County General Hospital for further care, and the suspect was identified as 23-year-old Alexander Cunningham, officials said.

Cunningham was charged with Class B aggravated assault, and deputies said additional criminal charges are expected. He is currently being held at Waldo County Jail.

The victim's identity has not been released.