VAN BUREN, Maine — A man who crashed his car in Van Buren driving 85 mph in a 30 mph zone while being chased by police lands in jail.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, Deputy Sheriff Micheal DeLena of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office clocked a Subura hatchback driving 55 mph over the speed limit on Main Street as Van Buren Police chased him with lights and sirens going.

Deputy DeLena got behind the car until the vehicle came around a curve while heading southbound on Champlain Street. There, the car went off the road and crashed into a building.

The driver, Lance Labreck, 24, of Hamlin was arrested and taken to the Aroostook County Jail.

No one was injured in the crash, but the building owned by Marquis Farms was damaged.

Labreck is being charged with driving to endanger, attempting to elude police, operating after suspension, illegal attachment of plates, aggravated criminal mischief, and violation of conditions of release.

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Border Patrol, and the Van Buren Police Department all responded to the chase, accident, and arrest.

