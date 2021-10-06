Man assaulted in Portland's East End, police say

Police are currently investigating 3 other attacks in Portland's West End

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are warning Mainers about another attack, this time in the East End.

According to a press release from Portland police, the 33-year-old male victim said he was sitting on a bench at Port Sumner Park at 10 p.m. Wednesday when he was attacked from behind with a blunt object.

The victim took himself to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Police said the suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion, wearing a white T-shirt.

The attack comes two days after a 24-year-old girl was assaulted from behind with a blunt object in Portland's West End. That incident was one of three reported assaults in the area. Police said they are investigating to see if the cases are somehow connected to this latest incident.

“Such random assaults are not commonplace in the city of Portland,” said Portland Police Chief Frank Clark. “Our officers and detectives are working diligently to identify the person or persons responsible for these cowardly attacks, and hold them accountable for their actions.”

In October 2020 a woman reported being assaulted on Thomas Street and several other women reported being approached by a man with a similar description, police said.

The suspect, in that case, was identified and the victim chose to not pursue charges. Police said they are confident that these latest incidents are not related to the October incidents.