Rockland man arrested, charged with unlawful sexual contact

ROCKLAND, Maine — Police arrested a man in Rockland and charged him with unlawful sexual contact on Tuesday, authorities say.

The Rockland Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that officers saw a "known adult male" walking with a juvenile just before 12 a.m.

Based on prior information and worries for the minor's safety, police tried to contact the pair.

After searching a nearby wooded area, officers found the pair in a tent.

Police said Jeremy Dennison, 37, was arrested after an investigation. He was also charged with violation of conditions of release.

“I am thankful our officers were at the right place at the right time and keep such a vigilant eye while on routine patrol. Based on what was learned during the investigation; I believe that had our officers not intervened when they did, a bad situation could have been even worse," police wrote in the post.