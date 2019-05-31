MACHIAS, Maine — A Bronx, New York, man was arrested last Thursday by the New York Police Department in connection to a major, multi-level drug trafficking investigation in Downeast Maine.

NYPD officers, at the request of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, arrested 24-year-old Basillio Liranzo and charged him as a fugitive from justice, the MDEA Commander Darrell Crandall said Friday.

Eight days prior, on May 15, Maine drug agents had obtained a criminal arrest warrant for Liranzo on a charge of aggravated trafficking in heroin.

Commander Crandall said Liranzo, who was already on probation for a prior drug trafficking conviction, appeared Wednesday in Bronx County Supreme Court and waived extradition to Maine.

MDEA agents are expected travel to New York in the next couple weeks to bring Liranzo back to Maine to face the charges.

The MDEA says Liranzo's arrest is the latest of more than 30 that began on May 2, part of year-long investigation into Downeast drug trafficking.

