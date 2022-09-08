Man arrested in Deering Oaks Park killing, charged with murder

Amin Awies Mohamed, 38, of Roxbury, Mass., was charged with murder, police say.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested in Wednesday's fatal Deering Oaks Park shooting and charged with murder, police say.

A news release from the Portland Police Department stated Amin Awies Mohamed, 38, of Roxbury, Mass., was arrested after shooting Walter Omal.

Police said Omal was shot just before 6:30 p.m. and later hospitalized at Maine Medical Center, where he died.

Mohamed was booked into the Cumberland County Jail and will be held without bail until he's arraigned, according to the release.

Portland police were assisted in the investigation by the Maine Warden Service and the South Portland Police Department, authorities said.