x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man arrested in Deering Oaks Park killing, charged with murder

Amin Awies Mohamed, 38, of Roxbury, Mass., was charged with murder, police say.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested in Wednesday's fatal Deering Oaks Park shooting and charged with murder, police say. 

A news release from the Portland Police Department stated Amin Awies Mohamed, 38, of Roxbury, Mass., was arrested after shooting Walter Omal. 

Police said Omal was shot just before 6:30 p.m. and later hospitalized at Maine Medical Center, where he died. 

Mohamed was booked into the Cumberland County Jail and will be held without bail until he's arraigned, according to the release. 

Portland police were assisted in the investigation by the Maine Warden Service and the South Portland Police Department, authorities said. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Bangor student, 12, charged with terrorizing after threat found in school

Before You Leave, Check This Out