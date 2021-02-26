Man arrested in California for 2016 murder extradited to Maine

Aristotle Stilley, 24, was arrested in 2020 in Sacramento on an arrest warrant for the 2016 murder of David Anderson

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired in 2018 when the case was still considered an unsolved homicide.

A man formerly of South Portland was extradited from California earlier this week to be arraigned for the 2016 murder of David Anderson, the Portland Police Department said in a release Friday.

Aristotle Stilley, 24, was indicted in August of 2020 for the murder of 36-year-old David Anderson, who was shot and killed inside a Gilman Street apartment in Portland on March 15, 2016. A warrant for Stilley’s arrest was issued from the indictment, and he was later arrested in October 2020 in Sacramento, Calif. after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

“I could not be more proud of the diligence and dedicated work done by so many here in the Portland Police Department, as well as the critical, collaborative effort with our law enforcement partners literally across the nation,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said after Stilley’s arrest in October. “We are happy that David’s family is able to see his murderer brought one step closer to justice.”

Portland police said Friday that detectives traveled to California this week to take custody of Stilley and return him to Maine.

Stilley will be arraigned Friday at 1 p.m. for the murder. He will appear via video conference before Judge Mary Gay Kennedy.

Until Stilley’s arrest in 2020, the 2016 murder was categorized as an “unsolved homicide.” Currently, the Portland Police Department has 14 unsolved homicides, dating back to 1985.