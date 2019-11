AMITY, N.Y. — A Wellsville man is facing charges for allegedly tattooing a 14-year-old child without parental consent.

Jeremy M. Luther, 22, is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Tattooing a Child Less Than 18.

Troopers say they investigated a complaint that Luther tattooed a 14-year-old child without parental consent at Luther's home.

He will appear in Wellsville court later this month.