WATERBURY, Conn — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Connecticut on Halloween after razor blades were found in the candy bags of at least two trick-or-treaters, authorities said.

Waterbury police received two complaints of razor blades in the candy bags of children in an area in Waterbury, about 35 miles southwest of Hartford.

Investigators determined the razor blades came from the same home and arrested Jason A. Racz, police said.

"Racz explained that the razor blades were accidentally spilled or put into the candy bowl he used to hand out candy from," police said in a statement, adding that the suspect "provided no explanation as to how the razor blades were handed out to the children along with the candy."

The razors were not found in candy, according to police.

A 3-year-old child who lives at the home also had access to a box of razor blades that was seized and logged into evidence, police said.

Racz had to be restrained as he was booked, according to police. He was charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer.