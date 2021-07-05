Man arrested following alleged 9-hour standoff in Standish

Kenneth J. Cordwell, 47, is being held on $560 cash bail at Cumberland County Jail

STANDISH, Maine — A 47-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and then held police at bay outside a Standish home for almost nine hours.

Kenneth J. Cordwell, whose last known address was in Windham, was arrested following the standoff and charged with domestic violence assault and creating a police standoff. Cordwell was also charged on Saco police warrants for operating under the influence, operating after license suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and criminal mischief.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies went to the home on Watchic Terrace just after 7 p.m. after a woman reported that her boyfriend had punched her in the face several times during an argument, Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman reportedly escaped to a neighbor's house and the police were called.

During an investigation, deputies learned there was a firearm in the house that Cordwell could have access to, Foss said. Deputies phoned and texted with Cordwell, but he refused to leave the home.

Deputies allegedly tried to get Cordwell to surrender for nine hours, at some point calling the Cumberland County Emergency Service Unit to assist. The ESU executed a search warrant and allegedly found Cordwell hiding in the basement.

He was arrested at about 4 a.m. Monday and taken to Cumberland County Jail, where he remained Monday on $560 cash bail, Foss said.

Foss added that several communities helped at the scene during the holiday standoff.

