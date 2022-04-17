Man arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer in New Gloucester

Brian Lavigne, 31, of New Gloucester, was arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer on Saturday according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A man is behind bars after police said he impersonated a police officer in New Gloucester Saturday morning, according to a press release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the release, Captain Smith said police got a call that a person on a motorcycle, who identified himself as a police officer with a badge, was disturbing volunteers that were cleaning the athletic fields on Intervale Road near the Memorial School.

When police arrived at the area of Intervale Road, around 10:30 a.m., the release stated Lavigne was gone.

After police searched the area, officers said they found a man fitting the description of the person they were looking for. The release said Lavigne got his motorcycle stuck in mud in the area and was then found by police.

Lavigne was charged with violating conditions of release and terrorizing and impersonating a public servant. He also has four other bail conditions for previous criminal charges.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bail.

Police are warning the public about other similar incidents on social media where someone is impersonating a police officer in the New Gloucester area.