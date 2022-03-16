Man arrested after Westbrook shooting, police say

The shooting took place on Wednesday evening, according to police.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A man was arrested following a shooting in Westbrook on Wednesday evening, police say.

The Westbrook Police Department wrote in a Facebook post they responded to a report of a shooting on Mechanic Street. The post stated Brandon McLaskey, 19, of Westbrook, was arrested and faced charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. An officer applied a tourniquet to control the bleed, according to the post.

Police wrote the victim was hospitalized but was able to leave the medical facility later that same evening.

After an investigation and subsequent arrest, McLaskey was booked into the Cumberland County Jail, the post stated.