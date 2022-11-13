Man arrested after threatening family with a bladed weapon in Lebanon Saturday night, according to police

Maine State Police arrested 41-year-old Maxime Sainteloi on multiple charges after police responded to his home in Lebanon, and found him in Eliot hours later.

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — Maine State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Wiswell Lane in Lebanon around 7:50 Saturday night.

Agency spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday the caller told police her husband, 41-year-old Maxime Sainteloi, was armed with a bladed weapon and was threatening the family.

Sainteloi left the house before Troopers arrived on the scene but he was later located at the Cumberland Farms on Levesque Dr. in Eliot around 9:21 Saturday night.