Man arrested after standoff in Skowhegan, another suspect still at-large, considered armed and dangerous

Chief of the Skowhegan Police Department says these suspects are NOT the ones involved in the police chase that occurred earlier in the day.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan police say they received reports that suspects at-large in association with a chase that happened between Waterville and Litchfield could have made their way to Skowhegan.

Police say they had received word those suspects were possibly taken to Skowhegan at Indian Ridge Apartments.

Skowhegan Police Department and Maine State Police responded.

Police discovered an unrelated incident occurring, upon arriving and surveilling the building.

The details of that incident are unclear at this time, but it led to a standoff between a suspected apartment and police.

The rest of Indian Ridge Apartments were evacuated during the incident.

Skowhegan Police and Maine State Police surrounded the building to make contact with the suspects.

A 'person of interest' attempted to escape and run away, police say, but was caught shortly after and arrested. He was brought to the Somerset County Jail. He faces possible drug charges.

The identity of this suspect has not yet been released.

The Maine State Police Negotiation Team was able to clear the rest of the people in the apartment out before the Maine state tactical team entered with a warrant.

Police say there is still one 'person of interest' at-large.

They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.