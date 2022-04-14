Man arrested after Springfield domestic violence incident

The man was arrested after fleeing into the woods, deputies say.

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — A man was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Springfield on Thursday, deputies say.

Around 2:10 p.m., deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office were called to Main Street in response to the incident. The suspect allegedly fled into the woods, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

At this time, the victim is safe and receiving assistance, deputies said.

The sheriff's office was assisted in their search for the suspect by Maine State Police and the Lincoln Police Department.

Deputies later confirmed Derek Rice was found and arrested around 7:14 p.m. in connection with the domestic violence incident. He faces charges of domestic assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and refusing to submit to arrest.

He was booked into the Penobscot County Jail.