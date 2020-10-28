Bangor man arrested after allegedly pulling a weapon on security at Trump campaign event in Bangor

During an event with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Peter Beitzell of Bangor was charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct

BANGOR, Maine — During the first stop of the 'Team Trump on Tour' event on Wednesday, 58-year-old Peter Beitzell was arrested by Bangor Police after he allegedly pulled a weapon on a security guard following the bus tour.

The incident occurred before South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and the other speakers, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski, who addressed the crowd at the Maine Trump Victory office on Hogan Road in Bangor.

The man arrested was never in the general area of the governor. He approached the 'Trump Tour Bus' while arguing with security, asking them to show him a badge.

According to a release sent by Bangor Police, "Beitzell allegedly moved toward the crowd while brandishing a wooden baton and a large fixed-blade knife."

The police were called immediately and arrested the man minutes after arrival. The arrest did not delay or impact the campaign rally.

Beitzell was charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a Class E Misdemeanor.

Beitzell has posted a $200 cash bail and is no longer in custody.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more details become available.