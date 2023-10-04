Man arrested after Madawaska church vandalism

The vandalism took place on Monday, police say.

MADAWASKA, Maine — [Editor's note: The above video originally aired in September.]

A 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with church vandalism on Monday in Madawaska, police say.

The Madawaska Police Department wrote in a news release Randy Lavoie of Madawaska was arrested and charged with burglary and aggravated criminal mischief.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. on Monday to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church. Police spoke with Lavoie and took him into custody while they investigated. He was later booked into the Aroostook County Jail.

Maine State Police helped process the scene. Church officials initially told officers damage at their property was estimated to be in the range of "hundreds of thousands of dollars," according to the release.

Some of the church property damaged included the pipe organ, marble walls, solid wood doors, plate glass windows, and multiple religious articles from the sanctuary, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, according to the release.