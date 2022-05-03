Man arrested after hours-long standoff at home in Brunswick

Joshua Bailey is facing numerous charges after allegedly threatening to blow a home in Brunswick.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick man is facing charges following an hours-long standoff at a home in Brunswick Saturday morning, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in a release.

According to Stewart, police were doing a well-being check at a home on Linnell Circle around 9:00 a.m. when the man inside, Joshua Bailey, 36, of Brunswick, allegedly threatened to blow the home by pouring accelerants.

Police said Bailey showed them that he was allegedly armed with knives through a window.

Nearby mobile home residents were evacuated, and others were told to stay inside while members of the Brunswick Crisis Negotiation Team talked with Bailey for about five hours. He eventually came out on his own and was arrested.

Bailey is facing multiple charges including terrorizing and creating a police standoff. He is scheduled to appear at the Cumberland County Superior Court on May 3, 2022.