ASHLAND, MAINE, Maine — A man was arrested after driving recklessly through the Ashland Days parade on Saturday morning.

According to Ashland police, Cody Durand, 21, of Ashland, struck a member of the Ashland Fire Department who was trying to stop Durand from driving recklessly.

Police also say that emergency responders tried to stop Durand's 2003 Chevrolet Impala because he was creating a risk of serious injury to parade attendees and participants.

Ashland Officer Laney Merchant and State Trooper Timmy Saucier located Durand's car at the intersection of Main Street and Station Street where emergency responders were successful in stopping Durand.

Durand had assaulted another member of the Ashland Fire Department who was trying to stop Durand from reentering the parade.

According to a release from the Ashland police, Durand resisted being taken into custody and members of the Ashland Fire Department and Ambulance Service assisted in restraining Durand until he was secured in handcuffs and leg restraints.

Durand was taken to the Aroostook County Jail where was charged with reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, assault, driving to endanger, and refusing to submit arrest.

His bail was set at $5,000 cash.