Man arrested after deadly Big Lake Township stabbing

The stabbing took place on Thursday, authorities say.

BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Maine — A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday following a deadly stabbing in Big Lake Township, officials say.

Darren Laney, Jr., the victim's son, was arrested for murder, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Authorities were alerted to the stabbing around 10:42 a.m. after a 911 call. The incident took place at 24 Sunshine Ln. The release stated when law enforcement and EMS arrived, they found 62-year-old Darren Laney, Sr. dead.

After an investigation, the suspect was arrested at Indian Township Police Department in Princeton without incident and taken to the Washington County Jail, the release stated.

Authorities said the investigation remains active.