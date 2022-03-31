Man arrested after Bangor homeowners interrupt alleged burglary

The suspect allegedly jumped out a window after the owners returned home and heard noises upstairs, police said.

A Dixmont man faces charges of burglary and criminal trespass after the owners of a Bangor home allegedly came home to find him in their bedroom.

Police were called to the home on Elizabeth Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said in a release.

Owners of a single-family home had returned and noticed items out of place, then heard noises upstairs and found an unknown man in a bedroom, Betters said.

The man fled through a window and Bangor police, along with a Maine State Police police dog officer, tracked the suspect to 13th Street, where they allegedly found Clifford G. Dupray, 36, of Dixmont hiding behind another home.