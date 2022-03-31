Man arrested after Bangor homeowners interrupt alleged burglary

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Jan. 18, 2022.
A Dixmont man faces charges of burglary and criminal trespass after the owners of a Bangor home allegedly came home to find him in their bedroom.
Police were called to the home on Elizabeth Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said in a release.
Owners of a single-family home had returned and noticed items out of place, then heard noises upstairs and found an unknown man in a bedroom, Betters said.
The man fled through a window and Bangor police, along with a Maine State Police police dog officer, tracked the suspect to 13th Street, where they allegedly found Clifford G. Dupray, 36, of Dixmont hiding behind another home.
Dupray was charged with burglary and criminal trespass and taken to Penobscot County Jail.