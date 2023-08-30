Man arrested after attempted burglary in Levant, authorities say

A man from Glenburn was arrested in connection with the attempted burglary, according to deputies.

A 23-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with an attempted burglary in Levant, deputies say.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Brady Cooper of Glenburn was charged with two criminal offenses, and the case was referred to the district attorney.

On Monday at 1:45 a.m., deputies were called about the attempted burglary at a home on Phillips Road. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area in a vehicle.

Deputies said they were able to meet with a property manager and received video footage of the suspect, along with other evidence.

"The property was occupied at the time of the incident, but they did not have contact with the suspect involved," the post stated.

After the video was shared on social media, multiple tips were sent to the sheriff's office.

Deputies then spoke with Cooper, and he was taken into custody, according to the post.

The investigation is ongoing.