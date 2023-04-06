x
Man arrested after 17 vehicle burglaries in Cumberland County

Adam Beaulieu, 20, of Sebago was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Hawkes Road residence, deputies said.
PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with 17 vehicle burglaries in the Naples and Sebago area. 

At approximately 5:30 a.m., deputies began receiving many reports of vehicle burglaries in the residential area of Sebago, Hawkes, and Anderson Roads, located near the town line of Naples and Sebago, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said all vehicles burglarized were reportedly unlocked and parked in a private driveway at the time of each incident. 

A total of 17 vehicle burglaries were discovered by 2 p.m., with items such as cash, prescription medication, and computer equipment reportedly stolen. 

Adam Beaulieu, 20, of Sebago was arrested after detectives searched a Hawkes Road residence, and recovered most of the stolen property reported, including more than $3,000 in cash. 

Beaulieu faces charges of multiple counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, class D, theft, class E, and one additional count of theft, class C felony. 

He was released on bail and awaits an arraignment scheduled for May 10 in the Cumberland County Unified Court. 

