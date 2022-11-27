Man arrested, accused of stealing police cruiser in Augusta

Kyle King was arrested after dispatch tracked the cruiser to the Shaw’s Plaza in Augusta, according to police.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man was arrested after police said he allegedly stole a cruiser from the Augusta police station Saturday.

An unnamed officer with the Augusta Police Department was taking a report inside the station around 1:30 p.m. and when the officer came back outside, the cruiser was gone, according to an email by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.

Lully said dispatch was able to track the cruiser to the location of the Shaw’s Plaza on Western Avenue in Augusta.

Upon arrival, police said they found Kyle King, 27, whom they described as a transient of the Augusta area, inside the officer’s cruiser.