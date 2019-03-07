WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A teen, 12-year-old and a bystander were shot by a man who was annoyed by kids setting off fireworks in Washington Park Tuesday night.

According to Washington Park police, a man in his 40s was annoyed by kids setting off fireworks in the 4700 block of Caseyville and approached them with a gun.

The children – a 6-year-old, 7-year-old and 12-year-old – flagged down a car with a 16-year-old and 24-year-old in it for help. The 16-year-old rolled down the window and asked the suspect why he pointed a gun at the children – that’s when the suspect started shooting at the car.

The 16-year-old was shot in the stomach and leg, the 24-year-old was not injured and during the shooting a 12-year-old was shot in the leg multiple times.

The suspect dragged the 12-year-old into his home and then went back outside and started to shoot at the 6-year-old and 7-year-old as they ran to a neighbor’s home. The neighbor was shot in the leg by the suspect. A bystander pulled out his gun and started firing at the suspect and shot him several times.

All four people who were shot were transported to a hospital. The neighbor who was shot in the leg has been released from the hospital. The 16-year-old and 12-year-old are in the intensive care unit and the suspect remains hospitalized.

Police said charges are pending.