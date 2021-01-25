Man and woman found dead in New Sharon residence

State officials responded to the residence to perform a wellness check on a person at the Havey Road residence

NEW SHARON, Maine — A Maine State Police Trooper and Franklin County Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy found a man and woman deceased in a residence in New Sharon Monday morning.

Officials arrived at the residence on Havey Road around 9:40 a.m. to perform a wellness check on an individual at the address.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct post-mortem examinations on the deceased people on Tuesday.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team are processing the scene and are expected to be at the residence into the evening. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit - South continue to investigate the circumstances at this hour.