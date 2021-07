Kurt Kneuker of Florida was arrested on multiple charges. Police say nothing in the bag was considered a threat.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested in Portland on Saturday for allegedly telling people walking around downtown that he had a bomb in his bag.

Police closed down a section of commercial street, near DiMillo's, early Saturday afternoon, in response to the incident.

The spokesperson for Portland Police says no threat was found inside the bag. Still, Kurt Kneuker of Florida was arrested on charges of false public alarm, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.