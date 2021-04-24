Man allegedly steals a car, rams into his own car, resists police

Tony Dubuc of Westfield allegedly stole a woman's car and then hit his own truck several times with the stolen car.

MARS HILL, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating an unusual car theft out of Mars Hill.

On Saturday at about 9:00 a.m., police responded to a call from a woman who said a man was sitting in a truck parked near her house, then was running up and down the road acting very strange.

While on the call, the woman also said the man came up and knocked on her door, then got in her Jeep Grand Cherokee and stole it.

The man then hit his own truck several times with the woman’s Jeep.

He then brought the Jeep back to the house and ran back down the road. Police say the Jeep was heavily damaged.

Troopers located the man, Tony Dubuc of Westfield, almost immediately after the incident. Dubuc was locked in his own truck, a short distance from the woman’s home.

He refused to get out of the truck, so troopers broke a window of the vehicle and removed him. Dubuc continued to struggle with troopers but was eventually taken into custody.

Dubuc was out on bail with several conditions, one of which was to not commit any new criminal conduct, and another was that he does not drive a motor vehicle until licensed to do so.

Dubuc was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital where he was evaluated by a physician and medically cleared. He was then transported to Kennebec County Jail.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Maine Warden Service and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Dubuc was charged with Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Operating After Habitual Offender Revocation, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, Unauthorized Use of Property, and Violating Conditions of Release.

His court date is pending, and the case will be handled in Presque Isle District Court.