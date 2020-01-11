Man accused off fleeing crash scene in Standish to face charges once identified by police

Once identified, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the suspect will face multiple charges. The suspect is believed to be a New Hampshire resident.

STANDISH, Maine — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash in Standish on Friday has failed to provide law enforcement with a correct name, address, and birth date.

Although a positive identification has not occurred yet, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it has tentatively identified the man through his tattoos and past booking photos. The suspect is believed to be a New Hampshire resident and his identity will be disclosed upon fingerprint confirmation through FBI fingerprint analysis.

Once identified, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the suspect will face multiple charges to include:

Failing to stop for a law enforcement officer

Resisting arrest and/or detention

Failure to give correct name and DOB

Operating under the influence,

Multiple traffic violations

Just after midnight on Friday morning, a deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was in the area of Northeast Road Extension in Standish when he said he saw a pickup truck traveling southbound on Chadbourne Road. According to the deputy, the truck failed to stop at the stop sign at the Richville Road intersection.

The deputy said he attempted to stop the vehicle for the violation. As the deputy attempted to catch up to the offending vehicle, he said the vehicle turned down Maple Ridge Drive, which is a dead-end road. The vehicle accelerated and crashed into the woods at the end of the cul-de-sac.

The deputy said the operator of the truck then fled on foot. The deputy said a foot chase ensued and the suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle in the area of Richville Road and Musselman Road.

The driver complained of injuries sustained during the crash and/or subsequent arrest. He was transported to Maine Medical Center where he remains in police custody. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is conscious and alert but is not cooperating with law enforcement.