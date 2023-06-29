Man accused of threatening to shoot officers arrested in Portland, police say

A man accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement was taken into custody in Portland, authorities say.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published June 27, 2023.

A man accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement was taken into custody in Portland on Thursday, police say.

The Gorham Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine Ryan Ramsey called authorities to turn himself in. He was taken into custody in the 1100 block of Congress Street.

Police said Ramsey had no weapons and was "very cooperative," and that the "public should feel safe."

The suspect was booked into the Cumberland County Jail, and police said the district attorney is still working out the specific charges.

Ramsey is accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement on Sunday evening. The University of Southern Maine campus in Gorham went into a "shelter-in-place" as authorities searched a nearby wooded area but didn't find Ramsey.

