Man accused of threatening motorcyclist with a gun during protest in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man is accused of displaying a handgun and making threatening statements to a motorcyclist who police say was stopped by a group of protesters blocking the intersection of Middle Street and Pearl Street.

Rocco Wong, 33, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Portland Police Department, a 50-year-old South Portland man was on his motorcycle driving west on Middle Street where he stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street and was surrounded by a group of ten people. Police said the motorcyclist said he felt threatened by their actions and had stepped off of his motorcycle when Wong displayed a handgun that was concealed under his shirt. According to police, Wong made several threatening statements before leaving with the group walking on Pearl Street and back to the plaza at Portland City Hall where they continued to protest.

The victim met with police and identified Rocco Wong as the man that threatened him. Officers waited for Wong to separate from the group of protesters and then took him into custody without incident. Police said they found a gun on him and subsequently seized it.

Wong was taken to the Cumberland County Jail where he posted $250 bail and was released.

The group had been with a group protesting in front of the Portland Police Department and Portland City Hall prior to the incident, according to police.

“As I cautioned last week, protesters are being encouraged to leave their guns and bad intentions at home,” Portland Police Chief Frank Clark said. “Emotionally charged events, such as can be the case with some protests, can lead to poor decision-making, which does not mix well with firearms or other weapons. That can put the public and my officers at risk.”