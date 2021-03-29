Man accused of tampering with pizza dough expected in court Monday

Nicholas Mitchell was arrested after razor blades and bits of metal were found in pre-made pizza dough sold at Hannaford supermarkets.

PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of tampering with Portland Pie pizza dough is expected in court on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Nicholas Mitchell was arrested back in October of 2020 after razor blades and bits of metal were found in pre-made pizza dough sold at Hannaford supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire.

Police identified Mitchell in video surveillance tampering with the pizza dough.

Mitchell was a former employee of "It'll be Pizza" which manufactures products for Portland Pie.

He was indicted Friday on two federal charges of tampering with a consumer product.

It was also revealed that the Sanford Hannaford had not reported suspected tampering with the drought as early as August and only did so after tampering incidents at the Saco Hannaford.