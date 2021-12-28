Man accused of stealing from Arundel mailboxes after plow truck driver notices scattered mail

The alleged thefts apparently took place between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to York County officials.

ARUNDEL, Maine — A man is accused of stealing from mailboxes on Old Post Road and now officials from the York County Sheriff's Office are asking residents of that road to contact them if they suspect they're missing mail.

Joshua Young, 32, was charged Tuesday with violating conditions of release from a previous charge, theft, and failure to provide his name and date of birth, according to a release from the York County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Deputy Travis Jones was called to Old Post Road by a plow truck driver early Tuesday morning because the driver noticed some mail scattered on the ground.

According to officials, Jones discovered that mail from homes on the 300 block to the 700 block of the road had allegedly been stolen. He retrieved as much as he could from the road but found that the outside mailing labels either couldn't be located or were undecipherable.

Tracks in the snow led Jones to a home on Old Post Road where he found Young, according to the release. After interviewing Young, Jones arrested him.

Jones said he found Amazon and other packaging, but he does not know what the packages contained. He also said he found Christmas cards but isn't sure whether any of those cards contained money or checks.

Deputies believe the thefts took place between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

York County officials ask anyone who suspects they're missing mail to email Jones at trjones@yorkcountymaine.gov.

"If somebody has home security cameras that may have captured Mr. Young entering mailboxes, that would also be helpful as the deputy prepares the case for prosecution," officials said in Tuesday's release. "Because security cameras re-write after a certain amount of time, we ask that camera footage be reviewed ASAP and if there is any activity around an Old Post Road mailbox to contact the sheriff’s office at 324-1113 or the dispatcher at 324-3644 and ask them to notify an on-duty deputy."