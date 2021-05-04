Man accused of robbing Bangor convenience store, punching multiple police officers during arrest

As a result of the incident, two officers sustained multiple injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

BANGOR, Maine — Two Bangor police officers sustained injuries Sunday while trying to arrest a man accused of robbing the Corner Store convenience store at 575 Hammond Street in Bangor.

Joshua Ireland, 32, allegedly punched the officers. He is facing the following charges:

Robbery (class A felony)

Assault on an officer (class C felony)

Refusing to submit to arrest (class D misdemeanor)

When several Bangor officers responded to the alleged robbery around 9 p.m. Sunday, they said the suspect, later identified as Ireland, fled on foot after allegedly taking items and assaulting an employee of the store.

The first responding officer located Ireland walking nearby. When the officer attempted to stop Ireland, police said Ireland quickly punched the officer in the face then took off running.

The officer gave chase and ultimately tackled Ireland about 200 feet down the road, according to police. Police said Ireland ignored the officer’s commands and refused to submit to arrest. He remained aggressive and combative, and he punched the officer again, according to police.

A second officer arrived and as the struggled continued, Ireland punched the second officer as well, according to police.

A third officer responded and after more struggling, they took Ireland into custody, according to police. Ultimately, Ireland was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.