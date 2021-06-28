Man accused of leading state police on high-speed chase through multiple towns in stolen vehicle

Chad Delano will be charged with eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, driving to endanger, burglary, and theft, state police said

BANGOR, Maine — State police have charged a 31-year-old man with stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon through multiple Maine towns.

Chad Delano, 31, is a resident of both Maine and Florida, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Moss said Delano was booked on multiple outstanding felony warrants and will be charged with eluding an officer, passing a roadblock, driving to endanger, burglary, and theft.

Maine State Police troopers attempted to stop Delano shortly before 3:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 2 in Etna, according to Moss. She said he had previously led officials from the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office, Dexter Police Department, and Newport Police Department on a high-speed chase through Piscataquis County.

Delano failed to stop for a trooper and continued into Stetson where the trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver, according to Moss. However, Moss said the trooper's cruiser became disabled and Delano continued to a home on Lapointe Road in Stetson. Once there, Moss said Delano entered the home and stole a vehicle.

The Maine Forest Service followed the stolen vehicle by air onto Route 222 from Levant in Bangor, according to Moss. Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies set out spikes, and after continuing through the city of Bangor, Delano pulled into the Circle K on Broadway, Moss said. He then attempted to steal another vehicle before troopers took him into custody, according to Moss.

Delano was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after he told troopers he ingested an unknown substance, Moss said. He was then taken to the Penobscot County Jail.