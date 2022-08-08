Man accused of killing stepson makes first court appearance on Monday

53-year-old Thomas Tellier is charged with murder in the shooting death of his stepson, 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor, in Mexico, Maine over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEXICO, Maine — A man accused of shooting and killing his stepson appeared virtually before a judge on Monday. 53-year-old Thomas Tellier is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor.

On Monday, an initial court appearance was held for Tellier. Tellier did not enter a plea, and a Harnish Bail Hearing is expected to take place in the next 30 days.

Tellier was taken into custody Sunday evening, after court documents say he walked through the scene with investigators.

According to those court documents, Tellier told police he was fearful that Trynor was going to attack him, following alleged previous threats.

Caution tape is still up outside of 32 Intervale Ave in Mexico, Maine. This is where police say 53-year-old Thomas Tellier shot and killed his stepson Nicholas Trynor. We’ll have the latest following Tellier’s first court appearance & new details tonight on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/H7jeo6hnDT — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 8, 2022

According to the affidavit, police were called to the home at 32 Intervale Avenue in Mexico for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, Trynor was found dead. The documents state Tellier, Trynor, Tellier's wife, and their 5-year-old son lived in the home together.

When officers arrived, Tellier allegedly told them the he was 'sick and tired of being bullied and harassed by Nicholas, so he shot him,' the affidavit states.

Court documents say Trynor was shot twice with a shotgun.

Documents go on to say that during an interview with police, Tellier told them Trynor woke up upset because the power in their home was out. The affidavit also states that Tellier and Trynor got into an argument after Trynor allegedly got upset that the 5-year-old they share the home with was hitting him.

The documents say after Tellier and Trynor argued, Tellier got his shotgun from his room. Tellier told investigators that Trynor was reportedly coming towards him and Tellier then shot him.

Documents say Tellier later told investigator he feared for his life, and his wife and son's. Tellier told police he did not know if Trynor had a weapon. Tellier told police that Trynor had previously threatened him and his family.

Tellier will be held at Oxford County Jail.