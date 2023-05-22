Maine's top gambling regulator serves suspension following 'inappropriate' tweets

Champion has reportedly served a 40-hour suspension without pay and will soon complete state training on workplace harassment and social media policies.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published May 23, 2023.

Maine's top gambling law officer will soon return to work after a brief suspension following a state investigation into "inappropriate" tweets.

In May, the Portland Press Herald discovered tweets containing racist and misogynistic subject matter posted to an account that appeared to belong to Gambling Control Unit Executive Director Milton Champion.

Champion, who has been in the role for more than six years and was appointed by the LePage administration, was reportedly placed on administrative leave on May 17 shortly after the newspaper's inquiry.

According to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine Attorney General's Office forwarded a complaint to the Department of Public Safety regarding Champion's tweets, prompting an investigation by the Bureau of Human Resources.

The investigation confirmed the tweets had a "potential negative impact on the reputation and work of the Department and its Executive Director," the release said.

A 40-hour suspension without pay and required in-person state training on workplace harassment and social media policies was recommended by Commissioner Michael Sauschuck, the department said.

As of Friday, Champion had accepted and served the suspension and will reportedly return to work on Monday and complete the mandatory state training.

"While the two tweets were intended to be humorous, I recognize they were anything but. They were a mistake and an error in judgment, and I apologize for my actions," Champion said in the release. "I thank the employees of the Unit for their hard work and commitment in my absence."