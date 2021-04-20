Mainers react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict: 'This is a time of reckoning'

A jury on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts of murder, manslaughter

PORTLAND, Maine — A guilty verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has "moved the needle on accountability," Portland City Councilor Pious Ali said Tuesday afternoon.

A jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty on all three counts of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Videos taken by bystanders and security cameras showed Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, although he lost consciousness. The murder prompted protests around the country.

"We cannot have justice without accountability," Ali said in a statement. "Today, with a guilty verdict we have moved the needle on accountability. We cannot forget that for 8 minutes and 46 seconds Derek Chauvin put his knee on the neck of our brother George Floyd. We cannot forget the Black Lives lost to police brutality. This is a time of reckoning; a reckoning with systems of white supremacy that put my community; that put black lives at a greater risk for police violence. Together it will take all of us to stop the criminalizing and killing of black bodies. Together we fight for justice."

"Americans of all backgrounds must now come together to push for change, and Congress must address the inequalities that have obstructed equal justice under law for far too long." U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said in part.

The Chauvin verdict marks the first time in Minnesota history that a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man," ACLU of Maine Executive Director Alison Beyea said Tuesday.

"George Floyd and his family received some measure of justice today," Beyea said in an email. "But true justice is George Floyd alive, playing with his daughter, Gianna. True justice is George Floyd alive, taking walks with his fiancée, Courteney. True justice is George Floyd alive, playing basketball with his brother, Philonise."

"While today’s verdict is a step forward in the fight for police accountability and may help heal a grieving community, the systems that allowed a police officer to murder Mr. Floyd remain fully intact," Beyea continued. "The fight for justice by no means ends with this guilty verdict.

"Honoring the lives of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and countless other Black lives violently taken at the hands of police means renewing our conviction to create a world where police do not have the power abuse and harass Black communities. This world includes divesting from policing and reinvesting in the Black and brown communities that are harmed by over-policing."

"George Floyd should be alive today," Congresswoman Chellie Pingree of Maine said on Twitter. "My heart goes out to his loved ones, who have suffered unimaginable loss. This verdict offers small comfort but has demonstrated the overwhelming need for the Senate to pass the Justice in Policing Act NOW."

There is no true justice, but there is now accountability for one.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said, "The jury did its work and the judicial system worked well. Today's verdict demonstrates the importance of a strong and independent judiciary."