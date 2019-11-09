ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Maine man convicted of raping and killing a former high school classmate is due to be sentenced.

Jalique Keene was captured on surveillance video carrying the woman over his shoulder as she kicked her legs and later carrying her lifeless body to the woods where her body was found. The 22-year-old was convicted of murder and gross sexual assault in May.

The sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday in Superior Court in Ellsworth.

Keene and 19-year-old Mikaela Conley knew each other from Mount Desert Island High School. She was killed after giving him a right from Boston Logan International Airport on May 31, 2018.

Keene testified there was a fight after he and Conley had consensual sex. But he couldn't recall the events depicted on the video.

