Maine woman accused of vehicle burglary after being arrested twice in 2 weeks for allegedly stealing vehicles

WISCASSET, Maine — The Wiscasset Police Department said a woman from Bath was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle, went to jail, was arrested for allegedly stealing another vehicle, went to jail again, and is now accused of burglary of a motor vehicle — all in a span of about two weeks.

Jazmine Hummel, 24, was transported back to Two Bridges Regional Jail. She is scheduled to appear in Wiscasset Unified Court on November 12.

On September 26, Wiscasset Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a home on Lowelltown Road in Wiscasset. Wiscasset Police investigated this report and entered the vehicle into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as stolen.

On September 30, the vehicle was stopped by the Augusta Police Department and the operator, Kyle Crooker, 37, of Chelsea was arrested on unrelated charges from the Wiscasset incident. Wiscasset police continued the investigation into the Wiscasset incident and charged both Crooker and Hummel with theft by unauthorized use of property. Like Hummel, Crooker is also scheduled to appear in Wiscasset Unified Court on November 12.

On October 10, Wiscasset police received a report of a stolen vehicle from Irving. According to police, the investigation initially led them to Two Bridges Regional Jail where they discovered Hummel had been released on charges stemming from Bath, for theft by unauthorized use of property.

Wiscasset police's continued investigation led them to Gardiner where the stolen vehicle was recovered and Hummel was taken into custody again for theft by unauthorized use of property and violating conditions of release. Hummel was transported back to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

On Tuesday, October 13, Wiscasset police executed a search warrant on the residence in Gardiner in search of missing items from the stolen vehicle. On the same day, Hummel was released from the jail on personal recognizance bail.

Shortly after Hummel was released, Wiscasset police said they received calls of a woman going through vehicles at the Wiscasset NAPA Store and the Clipper Mart. Wiscasset police said they located Hummel inside the Little Mart and took her into custody without incident. She was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and violating conditions of release and transported back to the jail.

The Wiscasset Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Gardiner Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.