Secretary of State warns of misleading mail targeting corporations

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the solicitation is from a group that calls itself “C.F.S.” and offers to file annual reports for a $185 fee.
Credit: lkeskinen - stock.adobe.com

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Secretary of State is warning businesses of a misleading solicitation that is targeting companies by asking them for a fee. 

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the solicitation is from a group that calls itself “C.F.S.” that sends materials that resemble the Maine Division of Corporations’ annual report form.

Bellows says the mailings offer to file annual reports for a $185 fee.

Bellows says the solicitation is not recognized by the state and does not come from a state agency.

