Maine warns of fake text messages claiming to be from DMV

MAINE, USA — Maine’s secretary of state is warning residents of a scammer who is falsely claiming to represent the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The scammer is sending text messages claiming to be the "Maine DMV." The text messages ask the recipient to click on a link to get a refund check.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the scammers do not represent Maine and recipients should not click on the link.