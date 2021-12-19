x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Maine warns of fake text messages claiming to be from DMV

The text messages ask the recipient to click on a link to get a refund check.
Credit: Getty Images

MAINE, USA — Maine’s secretary of state is warning residents of a scammer who is falsely claiming to represent the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles. 

The scammer is sending text messages claiming to be the "Maine DMV." The text messages ask the recipient to click on a link to get a refund check.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the scammers do not represent Maine and recipients should not click on the link. 

Further, “Maine DMV” is not the name of a Maine state agency.  The agency that deals with vehicles in Maine is the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

RELATED: Scammers asked for this gift card above all others in 2021

RELATED: Citing COVID misinformation, Maine medical board suspends doctor's license

 

In Other News

10 years later: Family, police continue to push for answers in disappearance of Ayla Reynolds