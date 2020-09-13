Maine Wardens looking for tips regarding 'atrocious act of vandalism'

Vandals wiped out acres of corn that was apparently ready to be harvested at the Baker Farm in Leeds.

LEEDS, Maine — Maine Game Wardens are looking for information about what they call an "atrocious act of vandalism."

Wardens say vandals wiped out acres of corn that was apparently ready to be harvested at the Barker Farm in Leeds.

It happened Friday night when they say someone "intentionally drove" into the Barker's cornfield on three different occasions. The damage was not discovered until the following morning.

The path of destruction totaled more than 800 feet long, and 8-14 feet wide.

In a post on Facebook, the Maine Game Wardens say, "The Barkers have long supported Maine’s outdoor traditions, and have allowed numerous people to hunt on their land. Let us know if you have information concerning this so we can help the Barkers and hold whoever did this responsible. Thank you."

The Maine Warden Service asks anyone with information to please call them at 1-800-ALERT-US or 207-624-7076.